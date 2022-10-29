– As previously reported, WWE Superstar and former WWE Champion Sheamus is getting married this weekend to his longtime girlfriend, Isabella Revilla. A number of WWE talents and wrestlers also attended the wedding, with Drew McIntyre and Miro serving as groomsmen in Sheamus’ wedding party.

Former WWE Superstar Lana shared some photos from the wedding on Twitter, which you can see below. Other WWE Superstars in attendance included Damian Priest, Matt Riddle, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, and Naomi. Lana (aka CJ Perry) tweeted yesterday, “Congrats @WWESheamus and Isabella!!!! So happy for you guys!”

Besides Miro, AEW star and former WWE Superstar Claudio Castagnoli also attended the wedding with his partner, Sara Amato (aka Sara Del Rey). You can check out the clips and photos Lana shared from the event below:

Congrats @WWESheamus and Isabella!!!! So happy for you guys 💚 pic.twitter.com/hazZ72hmb6 — CJ Perry (@TheCJPerry) October 28, 2022