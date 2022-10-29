wrestling / News
Wrestling Superstars Turn Out for Sheamus’ Wedding (Photos)
– As previously reported, WWE Superstar and former WWE Champion Sheamus is getting married this weekend to his longtime girlfriend, Isabella Revilla. A number of WWE talents and wrestlers also attended the wedding, with Drew McIntyre and Miro serving as groomsmen in Sheamus’ wedding party.
Former WWE Superstar Lana shared some photos from the wedding on Twitter, which you can see below. Other WWE Superstars in attendance included Damian Priest, Matt Riddle, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, and Naomi. Lana (aka CJ Perry) tweeted yesterday, “Congrats @WWESheamus and Isabella!!!! So happy for you guys!”
Besides Miro, AEW star and former WWE Superstar Claudio Castagnoli also attended the wedding with his partner, Sara Amato (aka Sara Del Rey). You can check out the clips and photos Lana shared from the event below:
Congrats @WWESheamus and Isabella!!!! So happy for you guys 💚 pic.twitter.com/hazZ72hmb6
— CJ Perry (@TheCJPerry) October 28, 2022
Handsome @ToBeMiro 💚🥰 pic.twitter.com/1zI8qIcUch
— CJ Perry (@TheCJPerry) October 28, 2022
Love you @ToBeMiro 💚💚 pic.twitter.com/E23DOtwdHv
— CJ Perry (@TheCJPerry) October 29, 2022
Let the shots begin 🥰💚 @ToBeMiro @NaomiWWE @ArcherOfInfamy @SuperKingofBros 🥂🍾🍻 pic.twitter.com/sY7DYBQQBp
— CJ Perry (@TheCJPerry) October 29, 2022
Best time ever at @WWESheamus & Isabella’s wedding seeing our wrestling family 💚💚💚 !!!!! @ToBeMiro @BeckyLynchWWE @WWERollins @ClaudioCSRO @WWESaraAmato pic.twitter.com/kO5iR4oMnR
— CJ Perry (@TheCJPerry) October 29, 2022
The best of times ! @NaomiWWE @ArcherOfInfamy pic.twitter.com/GSQwi6j9Vb
— CJ Perry (@TheCJPerry) October 29, 2022
Wishing you all the love @WWESheamus & Isabella !!!! Now let’s celebrate !!!! 💚 pic.twitter.com/xALtzZzYuX
— CJ Perry (@TheCJPerry) October 28, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Former WWE Wrestler Backstage At Smackdown, Could Return Tonight (SPOILERS)
- Conflicting Reports on Possible Big Program For Bray Wyatt Soon, Possible Spoilers On Tonight’s Smackdown Plans For Him
- More Details On AEW Wrestlers Calling CM Punk’s Story About Larry the Dog An ‘Outright Lie’
- Unique Money in the Bank Cash-In Idea ‘On The Table’ For Austin Theory