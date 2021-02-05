Wrestling World Reacts To Passing of Butch Reed: AEW, JBL, Lance Storm & More, WWE Issues Statement

As we sadly noted earlier today, Butch Reed passed away at the age of 66 due to health complications from suffering two heart attacks earlier this year. The wrestling world is mourning the loss of Reed, including a statement from WWE, which reads:

“WWE is saddened to learn that Butch Reed passed away today at the age of 66.

A native of Kansas City, Mo., Reed embraced the sport of wrestling after a professional football career with the Kansas City Chiefs. Reed quickly proved himself to be a force in the Mid-South Wrestling promotion in battles against legendary competitors such as Ric Flair, “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan, Jim Neidhart and more.

“The Natural” Butch Reed crashed onto the WWE scene with brash blonde hair, and a statement win over Koko B. Ware at WrestleMania III. Reed found himself at the crossroads of history competing in the first-ever Survivor Series and Royal Rumble matches in WWE history.

After a match against “Macho Man” Randy Savage at WrestleMania IV, Reed departed WWE and would go on to partner with Ron Simmons in WCW as the tag team Doom. Doom would defeat The Steiner Brothers at Capital Combat to claim the NWA Tag Team Titles. Following a highly successful run as WCW World Tag Team Champions, Reed & Simmons would eventually share the ring for a one-on-one Steel Cage Match showdown at SuperBrawl I.

WWE extends its condolences to Reed’s family and friends.”

You can see other reactions below, including AEW, JBL, Stevie Ray, Lance Storm and more.

All Elite Wrestling joins the wrestling world in mourning the death of Butch Reed. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. pic.twitter.com/rxWfC6e9A8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 5, 2021

Damn. RIP to an all time great #butchreed Hug my sister for me brother. 😔😔❤️ pic.twitter.com/f8gDk0030g — Sandra Toffoloni (@butisitfunny) February 5, 2021

One of my favorite tag teams of all time. 100% bad ass. My first night in the wrestling business (almost 30 years ago) was spent with Butch Reed-I asked him about the story about him riding a horse into a bar, it’s true-what a good time. RIP Butch Reed. pic.twitter.com/S2RmoVMwuh — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) February 5, 2021

Sad to hear the passing of Butch Reed such a great in ring performer

Amazing heel & babyface

Seen him work so many times pic.twitter.com/7m7lvvRkGK — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) February 5, 2021

Just heard butch Reed passed away. One of the 1st wrestlers I knew from a mutual friend. I was friends with one of his daughters that I tried to get in the biz. My deepest sympathy to his loved ones. — Missy Hyatt (@missyhyatt) February 5, 2021

We're saddened by the loss of "Hacksaw" Butch Reed, age 66. Reed was a former world tag team champion who left his mark in rings throughout the WWF, WCW, Mid-South Wrestling, and countless other places. PWI sends our collective condolences to Reed's many fans and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/fQzl5Hsv5V — PWI (@OfficialPWI) February 5, 2021

I am extremely saddened to hear of the passing of “Hacksaw” Butch Reed.

Butch was a tremendous performer, great talker and good draw.

More than that, Butch was a GREAT guy, and funny son of a gun!!!

My condolences and prayers to his family, friends and fans.

R.I.P. Butch — Michael PS Hayes (@MichaelPSHayes1) February 5, 2021

Butch Reed was like a big brother to me and @BookerT5x. We always had the best time whenever we saw each other and my fondest memory is when me, Booker, and Butch had a six man tag match. It was like a dream come true. RIP Hacksaw & my condolences to his family.#ButchReed #WCW pic.twitter.com/DVrSk4nkma — Stevie Ray (@RealStevieRay) February 5, 2021

Sad to hear about the Passing of Butch Reed! Literally, I’ve spent hours watching his matches and promos. Keep his memory alive by watching “Hacksaw” whenever you can! #RIPButchReed pic.twitter.com/zOzEozfA4I — Sam Adonis (@RealSamAdonis) February 5, 2021

So sorry to hear about the passing of Butch Reed. Rest In Peace….. — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) February 5, 2021

Hacksaw Butch Reed was an individual that achieved success in wrestling. Holding championships everywhere he went, including here in WLW. His contributions in this sport are still being felt today, and will never be forgotten and always appreciated.

Thank you#RIPButchReed pic.twitter.com/oUgVfQZMN3 — World League WLW (@worldleaguewlw) February 5, 2021

I never met Butch Reed, so my take on him is from when I was kid & a fan. I can’t say I was a “fan” of Butch Reed’s back then. He was a heel after all, at a time when if you were good at you job people didn’t like you. He had a credibility though, that you had to respect. #RIP — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) February 5, 2021