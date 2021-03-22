wrestling / News
WWE 24/7 Title Changes Hands Twice at WWE Fastlane
March 21, 2021 | Posted by
Joseph Average (and yes for those keeping score that is “Average, Joe”) became a WWE champion tonight, briefly winning the 24/7 Title at Fastlane. During tonight’s show, an segment promoting Fastlane sponsor Old Spice took place in which NXT’s Rick Bugez played Mr. Average, accidentally pinning R-Truth when Truth got knocked into a display of the deoderant. Ol’ Joe Average, who was a rep for the sponsor, got down on his hands and knees to pick up the knocked over Old Spice product and in the process became champion.
The title reign didn’t last long though, as Truth quickly rolled Average up to win back the title. That makes Truth a 51-time 24/7 Champion. You can see the clip below:
