WWE Ahora Host Quetzalli Bulnes No Longer Working With Company

Quetzalli Bulnes of WWE Ahora and El Brunch De WWE has confirmed that she has been released from the company. Bulnes posted a TikTok confirming that she is no longer working for the company.

It was in late October that at the WWE live event in Mexico City, a wrestling YouTuber named Falbak did an unplanned spot when he jumped the barricade after Bulnes, a friend of his, encouraged him to do so. Byron Saxton, who was in the ring with Bulnes, called for security to catch the man but Bulnes told them not to do anything to him. Falbak had apparently asked Bulnes to give him a shout-out and to to him at ringside and he would give her a gift, but his plan was to “get into the ring, declare his love for her and steal a kiss from her” no matter what she did.

Sxton was said to be looking worried and then angry, and had no knowledge of the plans. Falbak tried to get into the ring but Bulnes yelled at him to leave and go back to the ringside area. You can see a clip of the moment below: