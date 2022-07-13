wrestling / News

WWE Airs New QR Code Segment On NXT

July 12, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE is continuing with its mysterious QR Code vignettes, airing a Wordle-like video on tonight’s NXT. As reported last week, WWE had a segment during the NXT Great American Bash that led to a website that read 8:10:11. Tonight’s episode continued that trend with a QR Code that led to a graphic that looks like a Wordle game featuring several WWE stars and groups in (Xyon) Quinn, Becky (Lynch), (Apollo) Crews, Trick (Williams), Brock (Lesnar), and Toxic (Attraction).

Based off the results, we know whatever word we’re looking for has a “C” at the end of the word and an “O” in the first or fourth position. You can see the full graphic below:

