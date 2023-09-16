WWE Alumnus Jaxson Ryker Is Now a Police Officer

Former WWE star Jaxson Ryker has found a new career as a police officer. Ryker, real name Chad Lail, posted to his Instagram account to note that he is now a member of the Iredell County, North Carolina Sheriff’s Office.

Ryker’s Instagram account is private, but the post read:

“What an honor. Yesterday September 14 2023 I was sworn in at the Iredell County Sheriffs office. New chapter. New career. May I always wear this badge and uniform with pride”

You can see the photo below as shared by Lucha Libre Online. Ryker was released from WWE in November of 2021 and retired from the ring last month. He has attracted controversy for a number of statements he made on social media over the last few years, including a show of support for Donald Trump after Trump suggested he was ready to deploy the military in the midst of the George Floyd protests and a 2019 tweet in which he wrote in relation to the Black Lives Matter movement, “I challenge anyone of any color or race to go watch 12 years a slave, the movie and realize how good you all actually have it.”