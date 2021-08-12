wrestling / News
WWE News: Amari Miller Takes Over What’s NeXT, Xavier Woods Plays Windjammers 2 Beta
August 12, 2021 | Posted by
– NXT roster member Amari Miller took over this week’s episode of What’s NeXT, and the video is online. You can see the video below, described as follows:
“Black-and-gold brand newcomer Amari Miller sits down with McKenzie Mitchell and Alicia Taylor to talk about her favorite songs, dream opponents and much more.”
– Xavier Woods plays the Windjammers 2 beta in the latest UpUpDownDown stream:
More Trending Stories
- AEW Dark: Elevation Taping Results For August 16 (SPOILERS)
- Jeff Jarrett On Judy Bagwell On a Pole Match At WCW New Blood Rising, Worked Shoot With Goldberg & Kevin Nash
- Backstage Notes on Who Ran Last Night’s WWE NXT TV, Update on Ember Moon
- Backstage Update on Wrestler WWE Officials Passed on Signing From Recent Tryouts