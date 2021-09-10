wrestling
WWE News: Andrew Yang Agrees With Mick Moley’s Video About WWE, Ariane Andrew Featured On New Song
September 9, 2021 | Posted by
– Former Presidential and New York mayoral candidate (and WWE fan) Andrew Yang agrees with Mick Foley’s recent video about WWE having a problem. As previously noted, Foley posted a video after AEW All out explaining why AEW is a problem for WWE. Yang posted to Twitter earlier this week, writing simply:
“Mick Foley is wise.”
— Andrew Yang🧢🗽🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) September 7, 2021
– WWE alumna Ariane Andrew is featured on pop singer Mougleta’s “Bubblegum,” which releases tomorrow. Andrew posted to Twitter to hype the track release, as you can see below:
Drops September 10th. Pre-save now https://t.co/kKZjA4GETe https://t.co/5u5vpoz8qw
— Ariane Andrew (@ArianeAndrew) September 5, 2021
