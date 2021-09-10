wrestling

WWE News: Andrew Yang Agrees With Mick Moley’s Video About WWE, Ariane Andrew Featured On New Song

September 9, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Andrew Yang WWE

– Former Presidential and New York mayoral candidate (and WWE fan) Andrew Yang agrees with Mick Foley’s recent video about WWE having a problem. As previously noted, Foley posted a video after AEW All out explaining why AEW is a problem for WWE. Yang posted to Twitter earlier this week, writing simply:

“Mick Foley is wise.”

– WWE alumna Ariane Andrew is featured on pop singer Mougleta’s “Bubblegum,” which releases tomorrow. Andrew posted to Twitter to hype the track release, as you can see below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Andrew Yang, Ariane Andrew, Mick Foley, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading