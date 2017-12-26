WWE Announces Brian Kendrick Was Injured During Raw

– WWE has confirmed that Brian Kendrick suffered an injury during his match with Hideo Itami during last night’s episode of Raw. As you can see in the video below, Dasha Fuentes announced that Kendrick suffered a fractured orbital bone and fractured nasal bridge taking a stiff Go 2 Sleep from Itami to end the match.

Fuentes notes that as of now, there is no word on when Kendrick will be able to return to the ring.