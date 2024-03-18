WWE Announces Details For WrestleMania 40 Superstore

WWE announced details on the WrestleMania 40 Superstore that will be available to fans in Philadelphia, PA during WrestleMania 40 weekend. WWE issued the following:

Grab the hottest WWE gear as the WrestleMania Superstore comes to Philadelphia April 4 – 8

The biggest event in sports entertainment is coming to Philadelphia and the only way to gear up for the big event is at the WrestleMania Superstore! Taking place at the Pennsylvania Convention Center from Thursday, April 4 – Monday, April 8, the WWE Universe can shop the largest collection of official WrestleMania merchandise under one roof with items such as championship titles, Superstar apparel, signed memorabilia, collectibles and so much more!

Admission to the WrestleMania Superstore is free (no ticket required) and open to the public. It is a must-attend event for every member of the WWE Universe who wants the full WrestleMania experience in Philadelphia.

WrestleMania Superstore location

Philadelphia Convention Center, Hall B

1101 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Superstore Hours

Thursday, April 4: 11 a.m.-12 a.m.

Friday, April 5: 9 a.m.-12 a.m.

Saturday, April 6: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sunday, April 7: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Monday, April 8: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.