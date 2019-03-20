WWE Announces Headquarters Move to New Stamford Location, Will Sell Titan Towers

Say goodbye, Titan Towers, and thanks for the memories. WWE has announced that they will move its global headquarters to a new location in Stamford, Connecticut. Stamford is the site of the company’s current location, Titan Towers, which has served as the company’s headquarters for the past thirty-four years. Titan Towers was famously the location for WWE’s “Attitude Era” Super Bowl XXXIII ad in 1999, which you can see in the video below (which also includes behind-the-scenes footage).

The announcement noted that the new site will be an office complex located at 677 Washington Boulevard in Stamford, Connecticut, which will bring all operations including production studios and corporate offices together. The plan is to lease the space for a term of sixteen and a half years starting on July 1st, with the company expecting to move in in early 2021. The announcement notes that they will sell the Titan Towers location, “exit its leased spaces at 1266 East Main Street, and will evaluate options for its production studio facilities at 88 and 120 Hamilton Avenue based on strategic, operating and financial considerations.”

“One of the most important elements necessary to execute WWE’s long-term growth strategy is world-class talent collaborating seamlessly to create compelling content. Our workplace initiative will be the foundation to meet these objectives and underpins our ability to deliver long-term value,” said WWE co-president George Barrios.