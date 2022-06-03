wrestling / News
WWE Announces Matches For Tonight’s Smackdown
WWE has the card set for tonight’s episode of Smackdown, announcing it on Friday afternoon. The company has announced the following lineup for tonight’s show, which is the final episode before Hell in a Cell on Sunday:
* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. Riddle & Shinsuke Nakamura
* Smackdown Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Six Pack Challenge: Raquel Rodriguez vs. Aliyah vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya vs. Shotzi vs. Xia Li
* Madcap Moss returns with payback in mind
You can see the full preview below:
On Monday Night Raw, Riddle’s path of vengeance against The Bloodline for possibly ending the career of his best friend Randy Orton continued when The Original Bro joined forces with Shinsuke Nakamura in a Championship Contenders’ Match against Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. Although Jimmy & Jey handed their would-be challengers a victory by getting themselves disqualified, The Original Bro and The King of Strong Style battled back, culminating with an earth-shattering post-match Super RKO by Riddle on Jey off the top rope!
In the wake of the that incredible matchup, Riddle & Nakamura will now challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title on the blue brand as they look to potentially end The Bloodline’s historic title reign. Don’t miss all the action of SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX
A Six-Pack Challenge to determine Ronda Rousey’s next challenger for the SmackDown Women’s Championship
As the various volatile elements of a very heated SmackDown women’s locker room boil over, Raquel Rodriguez, Aliyah, Shayna Baszler, Natalya, Shotzi and Xia Li will compete in a Six-Pack Challenge to see who can win the right to challenge SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey.
Anything goes and anything can happen when six of SmackDown’s most sensational Superstars compete for the opportunity to knock The Baddest Woman on the Planet off the top of the mountain, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.
Madcap Moss returns with payback on his mind
Madcap Moss announced on social media that he will be returning to the blue brand next week and will be looking to get payback on Happy Corbin.
Don’t miss the return of laughter next Friday at 8/7 C on SmackDown on FOX.
