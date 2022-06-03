WWE Announces Matches For Tonight’s Smackdown

WWE has the card set for tonight’s episode of Smackdown, announcing it on Friday afternoon. The company has announced the following lineup for tonight’s show, which is the final episode before Hell in a Cell on Sunday:

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. Riddle & Shinsuke Nakamura

* Smackdown Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Six Pack Challenge: Raquel Rodriguez vs. Aliyah vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya vs. Shotzi vs. Xia Li

* Madcap Moss returns with payback in mind

You can see the full preview below: