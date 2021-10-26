WWE Announces Panini Group as Exclusive Trading Card Partner

– WWE has announced that the Panini Group will serve as the exclusive trading card partner for the company as part of a new multi-year agreement. The trading card and collectible sticker partnership will start in the first quarter of 2022. Here’s the full press release:

The Panini Group to Become Exclusive Trading Card Partner of WWE®

Multi-year agreement will begin in the first quarter of 2022 with the release of WWE Prizm

IRVING, Texas & STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– The Panini Group and WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced today a multi-year agreement that will make Panini WWE’s exclusive trading card and collectible sticker partner. The landmark agreement will begin in the first quarter of 2022 and will include multiple trading card products during the first year. Panini’s U.S. subsidiary, Panini America will be responsible for developing the WWE trading card products.

The first product release – 2022 WWE Prizm – will coincide with the buildup surrounding WrestleMania®, WWE’s biggest annual event, taking place on April 2 and 3 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. WWE trading card products will be available at mass retailers including Walmart and Target, as well as hobby stores nationwide and online.

“We have always been intrigued by WWE as a license partner and their fans’ incredible passion,” said Panini America CEO Mark Warsop. “Our entire team is looking forward to adding WWE, a truly iconic license, to our roster of exclusive partners. We have big plans for our WWE portfolio and the new heights we can help WWE trading cards and stickers reach in the collectibles arena.”

“Panini has a 60-year history in sports and entertainment collectibles and is a leader in the trading card space throughout the U.S. as well as in Latin America, Europe and Asia,” said Scott Zanghellini, WWE Senior Vice President, Revenue Strategy & Development. “We believe that this partnership perfectly aligns our mutual interests in providing fans with exclusive collectibles and, ultimately, growing this category globally.”

About PANINI

The Panini Group, established 60 years ago in Modena, Italy, has subsidiaries throughout Europe, Latin America and the United States. Panini is the world leader in officially licensed collectibles and is the most significant publisher of collectibles in the U.S., with official licenses for NFL, NFLPA, NBA, NBPA, FIFA, UFC, MLBPA, NASCAR, College, Disney, Epic Games and other key properties from many other licensors. Panini is also the exclusive trading card and sticker partner of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and Pop Warner Little Scholars, Inc.

Panini has distribution channels in more than 150 countries and employs a staff of over 1,200. For more information visit us at www.paniniamerica.net, www.paninigroup.com or http://blog.paniniamerica.net/. You can also follow Panini America on social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.