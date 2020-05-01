wrestling / News
WWE Announces Theme For Tonight’s 205 Live
Tonight’s episode of 205 Live will be themed again, focusing on the Singh Brothers. The company announced on Friday that the episode is titled “The Matches That Made Me: The Singh Brothers”:
Special WWE 205 Live presentation tonight of “The Matches That Made Me: The Singh Brothers”
The Singh Brothers have been cornerstones of the Cruiserweight division since bringing their Bollywood flavor to WWE. They’ll look back at the matches that have defined them tonight on 205 Live.
Samir and Sunil Singh will take a deep dive into the match that inspired them to become WWE Superstars, as well as the most memorable match of their careers.
Don’t miss this special look at what made The Singh Brothers who they are on WWE 205 Live, streaming tonight at 10 ET/7 PT on the award-winning WWE Network.
