WWE Announces Year-End Awards on Instagram
– WWE has announced its 2018 Year-End awards on Instagram, as voted by fans. The company posted the winners to its Instagram stories, with the winners as follows:
* Male Superstar: Braun Strowman
* Female Superstar: Becky Lynch
* Best Tag Team: The Bar
* Hottest Rivalry: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar
* Best Match: Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte at WWE Evolution
* Return of the Year: Dean Ambrose
* Best Diss: Ronda Rousey – “The only door you ever knocked down was the door to John Cena’s bedroom!”
* Shocking Moment: Randy Orton tears Jeff Hardy’s ear.
* Funniest Moment: Titus O’Neil’s trip at Greatest Royal Rumble.
* Best Reunion: The Shield
* Best on the Mic: Paul Heyman
* Breakout Superstar: Elias
* Brand of the Year: RAW
* GM of the Year: Paige
* Most Underrated: Naomi
* Most Hated: Baron Corbin
– Becky Lynch and Naomi commented on Twitter, with Lynch’s being a response to a post by Flair:
Fuel to my fire pic.twitter.com/uNA7V5n9GC
— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) December 22, 2018
Mood. pic.twitter.com/4UqNWIN7Av
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) December 22, 2018
Oh, you heard about this, did you? #WWEFemaleSuperstarOfTheYear pic.twitter.com/jxHAG3xUA9
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 22, 2018