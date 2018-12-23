WWE Announces Year-End Awards on Instagram

– WWE has announced its 2018 Year-End awards on Instagram, as voted by fans. The company posted the winners to its Instagram stories, with the winners as follows:

* Male Superstar: Braun Strowman

* Female Superstar: Becky Lynch

* Best Tag Team: The Bar

* Hottest Rivalry: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

* Best Match: Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte at WWE Evolution

* Return of the Year: Dean Ambrose

* Best Diss: Ronda Rousey – “The only door you ever knocked down was the door to John Cena’s bedroom!”

* Shocking Moment: Randy Orton tears Jeff Hardy’s ear.

* Funniest Moment: Titus O’Neil’s trip at Greatest Royal Rumble.

* Best Reunion: The Shield

* Best on the Mic: Paul Heyman

* Breakout Superstar: Elias

* Brand of the Year: RAW

* GM of the Year: Paige

* Most Underrated: Naomi

* Most Hated: Baron Corbin

– Becky Lynch and Naomi commented on Twitter, with Lynch’s being a response to a post by Flair: