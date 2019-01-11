Quantcast

WWE Apparently Moving 205 Live Back to Tuesdays

January 11, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– It appears as if WWE is moving 205 Live back to Tuesday nights starting next week. The WWE Network schedule for Tuesday has a new episode listed for 10 PM ET.

205 Live was moved to Wednesdays in September to accomodate season two of the Mixed Match Challenge. The MMC finished up its run in December, and remained on the night through the end of the year. Unless the schedule is mistaken, it appears that the show will be back on Tuesdays after Smackdown ends on the East Coast.

