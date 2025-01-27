WWE News: Attendance For Saturday Night’s Main Event, Undertaker & Michelle McCool Backstage At Smackdown

– The official attendance for this past weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event has been revealed. KSAT reports that according to the Frost Bank Center, Saturday’s event in the venue drew 15,110 paid attendees. That breaks WWE’s previous record in the venue of including 13,617 tickets sold for a Raw and ECW taping in 2009.

“WWE fans are some of the most passionate in the world, and the energy in Frost Bank Center on Saturday night was electrifying,” said Mindy Corr, VP and General Manager of Spurs Sports & Entertainmen, in a statement. “We’re proud to continue bringing top-tier events like this to San Antonio and making history along the way.”

– PWInsider reports that The Undertaker and Michelle McCool were backstage at Friday night’s episode of Smackdown.