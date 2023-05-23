WWE, AWA Alumna Peggy Lee Passes Away

Peggy Lee, who worked in WWE and other promotions such as AWA and POWW under the names Peggy Lee Leather and Lady X, has passed away. PWInsider reports that Lee passed away on Monday morning at the age of 64.

Lee first got involved in wrestling in 1980, training under the Fabulous Moolah and working against her as a babyface. Lee toured in 1981 for All Japan Women and teamed up with Wendy Richter and others. She competed in the then-WWF and teamed with Richter, often challenging Velvet McIntyre and Princess Victoria for the WWF Women’s Tag Team Championships. After they split, Richter wom the WWF Women’s Championship and Lee faced her several times with the title on the line.

Lee also worked for the AWA, where she was part of the POWW Lingerie Street Fight Battle Royal at AEW Superclash 3. She ended up challenging Madusa for the AWA Women’s Championship several times and worked for David McLane’s Powerful Womens of Wrestling. While there, she feuded with Bambi and also engaged in a renewed rivalry with Richter.

Lee went on to work for McLane’s Women of Wrestling in 2000 and 2001, working as Thug and carrying on her feud with Bambi, who was there as Selina Majors. PWInsider notes her last matc h is believed to have been at a WOW – Women of Wrestling taping in 2013.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Peggy Fowler.