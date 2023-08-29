wrestling / News
WWE News: Bayley Auctioning Off Ring Gear To Benefit Maui, NXT No Mercy Theme, Eddy Thorpe’s Theme
– Bayley is auctioning off some of her ring gear to help out communities affected by the Maui wildfires. The Damage CTRL member posted to her Twitter account to note that she is auctioning some gear, with the proceeds to benefit a Hawaiian community fund. She wrote:
“For the first time since I began wrestling, I will be auctioning of a few pieces of old gear.
100% of the proceeds will be donated to a Hawaiian community fund that I will elaborate more on when I share all the info tomorrow.
Please stay tuned!
#WWERaw #MauiStrong”
For the first time since I began wrestling, I will be auctioning of a few pieces of old gear.
100% of the proceeds will be donated to a Hawaiian community fund that I will elaborate more on when I share all the info tomorrow.
Please stay tuned! 🤙🏼🌸#WWERaw #MauiStrong pic.twitter.com/t3Ho38NiT2
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) August 29, 2023
– WWE has released Eddy Thorpe’s theme song online, as well as revealing that the theme song for NXT No Mercy will be Ryan Oakes and Loveless’ “Heavyweight”:
Fortune favors the merciless. "HEAVYWEIGHT" by @ImRyanOakes and @thisisloveless is the #NXTLOUD Theme Song for #NXTNoMercy! pic.twitter.com/pJtS1dyjeK
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 29, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle Talks Dixie Carter Being Involved in TNA Storylines, Lack Of Logic With Main Event Mafia
- Eric Bischoff Thinks Tony Khan Is Over His Head With AEW
- Tony Khan Reportedly Letting AEW Roster Members Skip Dynamite For Bray Wyatt Services
- CM Punk and Jack Perry Reportedly Both Suspended From AEW