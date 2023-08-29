WWE News: Bayley Auctioning Off Ring Gear To Benefit Maui, NXT No Mercy Theme, Eddy Thorpe’s Theme

– Bayley is auctioning off some of her ring gear to help out communities affected by the Maui wildfires. The Damage CTRL member posted to her Twitter account to note that she is auctioning some gear, with the proceeds to benefit a Hawaiian community fund. She wrote:

“For the first time since I began wrestling, I will be auctioning of a few pieces of old gear. 100% of the proceeds will be donated to a Hawaiian community fund that I will elaborate more on when I share all the info tomorrow. Please stay tuned!

#WWERaw #MauiStrong”

– WWE has released Eddy Thorpe’s theme song online, as well as revealing that the theme song for NXT No Mercy will be Ryan Oakes and Loveless’ “Heavyweight”: