wrestling / News
WWE News: The Boogeyman’s Scariest Moments, Talking Smack Highlights
October 24, 2021 | Posted by
– The latest episode of WWE Top 10 looks at the scariest moments of The Boogeyman. You can see the video below, which is described as follows:
“Watch the always scary Boogeyman evoke fear in the likes of John Cena, The Miz and JBL.”
– WWE posted the highlight video from this week’s Talking Smack:
