WWE Announces Cameos With Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Bobby Lashley & More

WWE is offering Cameos from a host of stars including Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Bobby Lashley, Shawn Michaels and more for a limited time. The company sent out the following press release on Friday:

Hell In A Cell is LIVE Sunday, June 20th!

So Cameo and the WWE® are getting in the ring together to get you up close and virtual with personalized videos from these WWE® Superstars.

From June 11th to June 20th WWE® Superstars like Shawn Michaels, Alexa Bliss, Rey Mysterio, Bianca Belair and Seth Rollins are completing Cameos for the first 10 requests. So don’t waste any time and request today! Don’t forget Hell In A Cell is LIVE on Peacock in the US and WWE Network elsewhere on Sunday, June 20th!

Full list of prices are available below:

* Alexa Bliss – $600

* Bianca Belair – $400

* Bobby Lashley – $450

* Cesaro – $350

* Charlotte Flair – $500

* Drew McIntyre – $450

* Kevin Owens – $500

* Nia Jax – $350

* Rey Mysterio – $500

* Rhea Ripley – $350

* Sami Zayn – $350

* Seth Rollins – $600

* Shawn Michaels – $750