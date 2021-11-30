WWE News: Carmella Checked Out After Bump On Last Night’s Raw, Women’s Tag Match Praised

– A new report has an update on Carmella following taking a hard clothesline on last night’s episode of WWE Raw. Monday night’s show saw Carmella compete as part of the 10-women tag team match that was used for the Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch feud.

According to PWInsider, Carmella was checked out backstage after the match because she took a hard clothesline from Rhea Ripley that rocked her. She had to take a moment to recover during the match and eventually tagged out, and the site notes that WWE had someone checking on her to make sure she was okay when she was off-camera. She never got off the ring apron and performed all her scheduled portions of the match.

– The site notes that a lot of people backstage were very happy with the women’s tag match and felt that a lot of the women rose to the occasion. Dana Brooks got a lot of praise for the big bump she took to the outside, and Doudrop’s work also got praised.

The match was of course intended to get Morgan over ahead of her Raw Women’s Championship match against Becky Lynch next week, and the belief is that they accomplished that.