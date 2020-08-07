WWE Reportedly Sent Casting Call For Female Talents Last Month

WWE reportedly sent out a casting call to talent agencies last month. Fightful Select reports that the company sent a talent casting call to several agencies in July for women. While it’s not yet confirmed if the call itself specifically sought extras, wrestlers, or personalities, the site was told it was likely for the girls who appeared in the Raw Underground segments on Monday’s episode.

In addition, the site reports that the call ironically ended up getting sent to multiple women who are WWE alumni and are represented by the agencies who received the casting call.