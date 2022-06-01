wrestling / News
WWE Celebrating ‘John Cena Month’ To Mark His 20th Anniversary
WWE has announced that they will be celebrating ‘John Cena month’ during June to celebrate Cena’s 20th anniversary in the company. Cena made his WWE debut on June 27, 2002 in a match against Kurt Angle.
Celebrate John Cena’s 20-year WWE anniversary throughout June with #CenaMonth
WWE was forever changed on June 27, 2002, when a then-unknown powerhouse by the name of John Cena stormed onto SmackDown for the very first time.
Answering an open challenge issued by Kurt Angle, Cena boldly declared himself an agent of “ruthless aggression” before paint-brushing The Olympic Gold Medalist across the face. The rest, as they say, is history.
Sixteen World Title reigns, countless Attitude Adjustments and numerous Hollywood blockbusters later, Cena’s debut remains a watershed moment in sports-entertainment lore, the introduction of arguably the biggest Superstar of the modern era, if not WWE history.
In honor of the upcoming 20-year anniversary of that seminal night, WWE is paying tribute to The Cenation Leader throughout June with the launch of #CenaMonth.
Starting today, keep your eyes locked on WWE social platforms to celebrate all things John Cena. The festivities include a brand-new episode of WWE Playback featuring The Cenation Leader breaking down his own debut, Cena-themed editions of WWE Top 10 and WWE Playlist, a bevy of rare and unseen photos, tons of classic throwback videos, and much more!
Join the celebration by sharing your favorite Cena moments and memories all month long using the hashtag #CenaMonth.
