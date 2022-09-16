wrestling / News
WWE Changes Up Lineup For Tonight’s Smackdown
The card for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown has undergone a bit of a change. WWE has announced an updated lineup for tonight’s show, which switches up the #1 contender’s Fatal Four-Way match to determine The Usos’ next Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. Instead of The New Day vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. Los Lotharios, the match will now be The New Day vs. Hit Row vs. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) vs. The Brawling Brutes (Butch & Ridge Holland).
The full lineup for tonight’s show is:
* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match: New Day vs. Hit Row vs. Imperium vs. Brawling Brutes
* Ricochet vs. Sami Zayn
* Bayley vs. Raquel Rodriguez
* Logan Paul makes a big announcement
The full preview reads:
Logan Paul brings his Media Megastar energy to SmackDown!
Logan Paul will cap off his hectic week by traveling to SmackDown this Friday night.
The Media Megastar has impressed early in his WWE tenure, turning heads with his matches at WrestleMania and SummerSlam. One can only imagine what Paul has in mind with his next performance for the WWE Universe.
What kind of chaotic energy will Paul bring to SmackDown? Find out this Friday on SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX!
Fatal 4-Way Match set to determine top contender to The Usos’ Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title
Tonight, The New Day’s Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods, Ridge Holland & Butch of The Brawling Brutes, Ashante “Thee” Adonis & Top Dolla of Hit Row and Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci will vie to be the next challengers to the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title in a Fatal 4-Way Match.
What fireworks are in store when these teams meet for an opportunity to challenge The Usos? Find out tonight on SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX!
Raquel Rodriguez looks for payback in a one-on-one showdown against Bayley
After Bayley’s interference helped her Damage Control cohorts Dakota Kai & IYO SKY defeat Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title on Raw, an irate Rodriguez is out of retribution against the nefarious Role Model.
Will the former titleholder treat Bayley to a Tejana Bomb of vengeance? Or will the blue brand showdown prove to be all about Damage Control? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on SmackDown on FOX.
Sami Zayn locks horns with Ricochet
The “Honorary Uce” Sami Zayn looks to put some respect on his name and win over those still unsure about his addition to The Bloodline when he squares off with Ricochet tonight on SmackDown.
The One and Only returns to the blue brand after a show-stealing bout with Carmelo Hayes at NXT Worlds Collide in the hopes of gaining valuable momentum in the chase for a singles title.
What will be in store for the former rivals when they clash for the first time since their battle over the Intercontinental Title? Find out tonight on SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX!
