WWE Changes Up Lineup For Tonight’s Smackdown

The card for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown has undergone a bit of a change. WWE has announced an updated lineup for tonight’s show, which switches up the #1 contender’s Fatal Four-Way match to determine The Usos’ next Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. Instead of The New Day vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. Los Lotharios, the match will now be The New Day vs. Hit Row vs. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) vs. The Brawling Brutes (Butch & Ridge Holland).

The full lineup for tonight’s show is:

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match: New Day vs. Hit Row vs. Imperium vs. Brawling Brutes

* Ricochet vs. Sami Zayn

* Bayley vs. Raquel Rodriguez

* Logan Paul makes a big announcement

The full preview reads: