WWE News: Chris Sabin Reacts To Usos Reuniting On Raw, Baby Reindeer Star Attends Raw

– Chris Sabin saw The Usos team up for the first time since WWE Money in the Bank 2023, and he’s hopeful for a match with them. As noted, Jimmy & Jey Uso teamed up to defeat A-Town Down Under at Monday’s Raw and Sabin posted to Twitter to react, writing:

“MCMG vs Usos…. So you’re telling me there’s a chance”

MCMG vs Usos…. So you’re telling me there’s a chance https://t.co/NHcM2QoeXg — chriSabin (@SuperChrisSabin) March 25, 2025

– Baby Reindeer star Richard Gadd was in attendance at Monday’s WWE Raw in Glasgow, as noted by Netflix: