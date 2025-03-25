wrestling / News

WWE News: Chris Sabin Reacts To Usos Reuniting On Raw, Baby Reindeer Star Attends Raw

March 24, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Chris Sabin saw The Usos team up for the first time since WWE Money in the Bank 2023, and he’s hopeful for a match with them. As noted, Jimmy & Jey Uso teamed up to defeat A-Town Down Under at Monday’s Raw and Sabin posted to Twitter to react, writing:

“MCMG vs Usos…. So you’re telling me there’s a chance”

Baby Reindeer star Richard Gadd was in attendance at Monday’s WWE Raw in Glasgow, as noted by Netflix:

