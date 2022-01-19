WWE.com Profile Officially Renames WALTER as ‘Gunther’

– As previously reported, WWE NXT 2.0 Superstar WALTER (nee Walter Hahn) was the subject of controversy last night. After WALTER beat Roderick Strong on last night’s episode NXT 2.0 TV, it appeared that WALTER re-dubbed himself as “Gunther,” and now WWE has made the change official on the company’s roster page.

The story blew up earlier in the day on social media when news had surfaced that WWE trademarked the name “Gunther Stark.” It was noted later on by WrestleTalk and Give Me Sport’s Louis Dangoor that the new name WWE had trademarked was also shared by a military commander for Nazi Germany.

When WALTER revealed his apparent, new ring name, it appeared that WWE had filed the “Gunther Stark” name to use for the former NXT UK champion for his recent, full-time move to the NXT 2.0 roster. WALTER’s official WWE.com profile now lists him as “Gunther.” So, the name change now appears to be official and permanent, but it looks as if WWE has at least dropped the “Stark” portion of the ring name.

You can view a clip of WALTER referring to himself as his new ring name, Gunther, on last night’s NXT 2.0 episode below: