wrestling / News
WWE Confirms That Goldberg Will Wrestle His Last Match at Saturday Night’s Main Event
It was announced earlier this week that Goldberg will challenge GUNTHER for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night’s Main Event. That will take place in Goldberg’s hometown of Atlanta, GA on July 12. It airs on NBC. Now, to announce the sale of indiviudal events tickets for that and Evolution, WWE confirmed that it will be the WWE Hall of Famer’s final match.
WWE took some criticism from Bully Ray soon after the match announcement for Goldberg being handed a title match so quickly. Goldberg responded by telling Bully to “bite me”, adding, “I was 176-0. I don’t have to stand in freakin’ line.”
INDIVIDUAL EVENT TICKETS FOR SATURDAY NIGHT’S MAIN EVENT HEADLINED BY GOLDBERG’S FINAL MATCH & EVOLUTION ON SALE WEDNESDAY, JUNE 25
Tickets On Sale Wednesday, June 25 at 10am ET/7am PT
Presale Access Begins Monday, June 23 at 10am ET/7am PT
June 20, 2025 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that individual event tickets for Saturday Night’s Main Event® on Saturday, July 12 – headlined by Goldberg’s final match versus WWE World Heavyweight champion GUNTHER – and Evolution® on Sunday, July 13, in Atlanta will go on sale starting Wednesday, June 25 at 10am ET/7am PT via Ticketmaster.com.
General presale for individual event tickets will begin Monday, June 23 at 10am ET/7am PT.
As a part of WWE’s weekend takeover in Atlanta, State Farm Arena will host the NBC primetime special Saturday Night’s Main Event on Saturday, July 12 and Evolution – the groundbreaking all-women’s Premium Live Event which originally debuted in 2018 – on Sunday, July 13. Additionally, The Great American Bash® will emanate from Center Stage Theater – formerly the home of WCW Saturday Night – on Saturday, July 12, prior to Saturday Night’s Main Event.
Two-day combo ticket packages for Saturday Night’s Main Event and Evolution are still available via Ticketmaster.com. Additionally, individual tickets for The Great American Bash are still available via Ticketmaster.com.
Official Saturday Night’s Main Event and Evolution Priority Passes are available now through exclusive partner On Location, giving fans the opportunity to purchase ticket packages before they go on sale to the general public. These passes offer fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment, including premium seating, all-inclusive pre-show hospitality featuring WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, and more. To learn more or purchase your package today, please visit https://onlocationexp.com/wweatlanta.
