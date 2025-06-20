WWE Confirms That Goldberg Will Wrestle His Last Match at Saturday Night’s Main Event

It was announced earlier this week that Goldberg will challenge GUNTHER for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night’s Main Event. That will take place in Goldberg’s hometown of Atlanta, GA on July 12. It airs on NBC. Now, to announce the sale of indiviudal events tickets for that and Evolution, WWE confirmed that it will be the WWE Hall of Famer’s final match.

WWE took some criticism from Bully Ray soon after the match announcement for Goldberg being handed a title match so quickly. Goldberg responded by telling Bully to “bite me”, adding, “I was 176-0. I don’t have to stand in freakin’ line.”