wrestling / News
WWE Confirms Return To Saudi Arabia, Goldberg and Brock Lesnar Advertised
May 1, 2019 | Posted by
WWE has officially announced that they will return to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on June 7 at 8 PM AST for an event at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, hosted by the Saudi General Sports Authority. WWE stars advertised include Roman Reigns, Undertaker, Kofi Kingston, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Goldberg, AJ Styles and Brock Lesnar. It will stream live on the WWE Network.
Details on the matches, tickets and pricing, as well as regional broadcast information, will be revealed later on.
This confirms previous reports that WWE had been moving around shows on their schedules to accommodate the then-unannounced Saudi show, including the PPV that is now called Stomping Grounds.
More Trending Stories
- Bray Wyatt Forgives Randy Orton Despite Never Getting an Apology
- Jim Duggan Compares WWE Superstars Going to WCW to ‘Rats Leaving a Sinking Ship’
- Backstage Update on What Led to Lio Rush Getting Pulled From Raw, Talk of Rush Moving Back to NXT
- Backstage Update on The Good Brothers Moving to Raw, Plans to Leave WWE Said to be Unchanged