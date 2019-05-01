WWE Confirms Return To Saudi Arabia, Goldberg and Brock Lesnar Advertised

WWE has officially announced that they will return to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on June 7 at 8 PM AST for an event at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, hosted by the Saudi General Sports Authority. WWE stars advertised include Roman Reigns, Undertaker, Kofi Kingston, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Goldberg, AJ Styles and Brock Lesnar. It will stream live on the WWE Network.

Details on the matches, tickets and pricing, as well as regional broadcast information, will be revealed later on.

This confirms previous reports that WWE had been moving around shows on their schedules to accommodate the then-unannounced Saudi show, including the PPV that is now called Stomping Grounds.