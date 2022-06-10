wrestling / News
WWE Confirms Successful Surgery For Cody Rhodes, The Rock Says He’s Proud of Cody and Seth Rollins
June 10, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has confirmed that Cody Rhodes had successful surgery on his pectoral muscle tear, which Brandi Rhodes revealed yesterday. He had the surgery yesterday as well after suffering the injury last week.
Rhodes still wrestled at Hell in a Cell against Seth Rollins. The Rock took to Twitter to praise them both for the match.
He wrote: “Holy shit. Proud of both, you and Seth. Go make your money!!”
