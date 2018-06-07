WWE News: WWE Considering Another WWE MITB PPV Match, WWE Stars Heading to SDCC, WWE vs. GLOW on Drop The Mic

– There has been talk of adding a Sin Cara vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas match to the WWE MITB PPV. It was previously announced that they will face on Smackdown next week.

– WWE is sending Zack Ryder, Matt Hardy, and several other talents to the San Diego Comic-Con next month.

– The WWE vs. GLOW episode of TBS’ Drop the Mic will air Sunday night…

Credit: Pwinsider.com