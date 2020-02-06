WWE Consumer Products Revenue Down Due to WWE 2k20 Under Performing

WWE announced their Q4 & Full 2019 financials today, and revealed that the revenue for consumer products aw a drop in Q4 and year over year, due in part to WWE 2k20 under performing…

* Q4 revenues decreased to $30.8 million from $32.8 million in the prior year quarter primarily due to lower video game royalties, which were driven by the Company’s franchise console game WWE 2K20.

* Year over r year revenues decreased by $10.9 million, or 11%, to $91.7 million reflecting lower sales of consumer products across distribution channels, including lower royalties from the sale of the Company’s console video games.