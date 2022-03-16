wrestling / News

WWE News: Cora Jade’s Mind Games Against Toxic Attraction Backfire, Tiffany Stratton Beats Sarray

March 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Cora Jade Image Credit: WWE

– Cora Jade attempted to get revenge against Toxic Attraction by luring them into traps on NXT, but it backfired on her. On Tuesday’s show, Jade stole Toxic Attraction’s title belts as payback for the trio injuring Raquel Gonzalez. She proceeded to use the titles as bait to trap Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolan, isolating Mandy Rose.

Jade then tried to steal Rose’s car, but Rose was hiding in the backseat and attacked her, spray-painting her back nWo-style and saying that she would face Jade for the Women’s Championship at Stand & Deliver:

– Tiffany Stratton ambushed Sarray before their match on tonight’s show, preventing her from transforming with her necklace into a warrior. Stratton them picked up the win in a squash match, as you can see below:

