WWE Cruiserweight Title Tournament Quarterfinals Set – Updated Brackets

– The quarterfinals in the WWE Cruiserweight Title Tournament are official. Following Buddy Murphy and Mustafa Ali’s wins on this week’s 205 Live, the updated brackets are as follows:

Quarterfinals

* Cedric Alexander vs. TJP

* Roderick Strong vs. Kalisto

* Mustafa Ali vs. Buddy Murphy

* Drew Gulak vs. Mark Andrews

Semifinals

* Cedric Alexander or TJP vs. Roderick Strong or Kalisto

* Mustafa Ali or Buddy Murphy vs. Drew Gulak or Mark Andrews

Finals

* Cedric Alexander, TJP, Roderick Strong or Kalisto vs. * Mustafa Ali, Buddy Murphy, Drew Gulak or Mark Andrews

The tournament will conclude at WrestleMania 34.