WWE Reportedly Gives Curtis Axel, Ariya Daivari Tryouts As Producers
April 9, 2022 | Posted by
WWE is reportedly giving a couple alumni tryouts as producers in Curtis Axel and Ariya Daivari. Fightful Select reports that both former WWE starts worked as producers in a tryout capacity on this week’s Smackdown.
The site reports that Axel (real name Joe Hennig) helped Tyson Kidd produce the Liv Morgan vs. Sasha Banks match, while Daivari worked with Chris Park to produce the Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn bout.
Axel was released from WWE as part of the April 30th, 2020 budget cuts, while Daivari was cut in June of 2021. Daivari’s brother Shawn works as a producer in the company.
