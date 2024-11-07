wrestling / News

WWE News: D-Von Dudley Joins Bubba Ray & Trick Williams On NXT, Tony D’Angelo Battles Nunzio

November 6, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Trick Williams Dudley Boys WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

– The Dudley Boyz reunited in the old ECW Arena on this week’s WWE NXT. Tuesday’s episode saw Bubba Ray Dudley and Trick Williams team up to take on Ethan Page and Ridge Holland. The match ended with a surprise as Holland was able to roll up Williams and get the pinfall, but after the match Bubba Ray saved Williams from an attack by the heels and sent Holland out of the ring.

Bubba and Williams hit Page with the classic Wazzup headbutt off the top and Bubba told Williams to get the tables. But Trick was unable to find tables under the ring, so D-Von came from the back with a table that was set up in the ring for Bubba and Trick to chokeslam Page through.

– Tony D’Angelo battled ECW alumnus Nunzio on tonight’s show with the NXT North American Championship on the line. A bit of a misunderstanding developed between the two earlier in the show when Nunzio (accompanied by Tony Mamaluke) wasn’t pleased D’Angelo didn’t call him about coming to Philly, which led to the title match being booked. D’Angelo picked up the win in short order and then offered Nunzio a handshake, and the two united:

