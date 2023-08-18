wrestling / News
WWE News: Dakota Kai & Zelina Vega Launching New Podcast, Beth Phoenix On Edge’s 25 Year Celebration
August 18, 2023 | Posted by
– Zelina Vega and Dakota Kai are launching their own podcast. Vega posted to Instagram to announce the podcast, writing:
“ANNOUNCEMENT TIME! PODCAST TINGZ
Yesss @imkingkota and I are joining up to bring you:
ZELVX and CHARLIE GIRL
Subscribe today!
Debut coming soon!
YouTube.com/@ZELVXandCharlieGirl
Thank you @melotica.rt for the incredible art!!’
– WWE posted the following video of Beth Phoenix talking about her husband Edge’s 25th anniversary celebration on tonight’s Smackdown: