WWE News: Dakota Kai & Zelina Vega Launching New Podcast, Beth Phoenix On Edge’s 25 Year Celebration

August 18, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Zelina Vega WWE Backlash Image Credit: WWE

– Zelina Vega and Dakota Kai are launching their own podcast. Vega posted to Instagram to announce the podcast, writing:

"ANNOUNCEMENT TIME! PODCAST TINGZ

Yesss @imkingkota and I are joining up to bring you:
ZELVX and CHARLIE GIRL

Subscribe today!
Debut coming soon!

YouTube.com/@ZELVXandCharlieGirl

Thank you @melotica.rt for the incredible art!!'

– WWE posted the following video of Beth Phoenix talking about her husband Edge’s 25th anniversary celebration on tonight’s Smackdown:

