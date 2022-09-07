WWE News: Damon Kemp Explains NXT Worlds Collide Heel Turn, Sol Ruca Vignette Airs On NXT

– Damon Kemp explained his heel turn on the Diamond Mine during this week’s episode of NXT. WWE aired a video during tonight’s show in which Kemp talked about how the stable never gave him his due and said he beat Brutus Creed’s ass in college. He noted that he was the guy who attacked Roderick Strong in the parking lot and gave the Creeds a chance to accept him, but when they told him to cool down he took that as rejection. You can see the video below:

– WWE aired a vignette on tonight’s show teasing the arrival of Sol Ruca, who has been competing on NXT Level Up, in NXT soon: