WWE Keeping Details On ‘White Rabbit’ Teases Quiet Backstage

WWE is determined not to let the endgame for their “White Rabbit” teases get out, according to a new report. As reported last night, the company showed a QR code on Raw that led to a video of a hangman game featuring a white rabbit that teased the date of this week’s Smackdown. The tease came after the company has been playing “White Rabbit” by Jefferson Airplane at live events with red lighting, leading some to believe that it was about Bray Wyatt.

According to Fightful Select, the majority of WWE is being kept in the dark of what the segment means and no talent or on-screen staff they’ve spoken to have been told what they are about. The speculation is almost unanimous that it is likely related to Bray Wyatt, who WWE officials believed was more likely to return to the company under the new regime. As of yet, there has been no confirmation that Wyatt is back with the company, though many within WWE expect it to happen sooner rather than later.

The report notes that some involved in production work in the company that are usually told of such things also have yet to be informed of what the teases are for; those who deliver and direct props have not included some of the backstage teases in their lists of props that have to be brought to tapings that go out company wide.

The site says it spoke with over 20 people in the company and they all believe that WWE needs to deliver here. There’s some speculation that the teasers are leading to something involving Karrion Kross, which one staff member said they wouldn’t consider that a disappointment but doesn’t think the company would do so for someone who has already been back for a while. Another top star said paying something like this off is “integral in setting the tone for shows moving forward.”