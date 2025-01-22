wrestling / News
WWE News: Diamond Dallas Page Appears On NXT, Javier Bernal Works Dark Match
Diamond Dallas Page made an appearance in the audience at this week’s WWE NXT. The WWE Hall of Famer was seated at ringside and appeared on Tuesday’s show before the main event.
Page last appeared in attendance at WWE bad Blood.
.@RealDDP is in the house! 🙌#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/npLgbdylMg
— WWE (@WWE) January 22, 2025
– Javier Bernal made his return to the ring before the show, working a dark match. The match was his first since undergoing surgery for a foot injury in June of 2024.
Bernal posted to Twitter:
“I guess yall heard… #WWENXT”
I guess yall heard… #WWENXT
📸: @EmoPrincessStar pic.twitter.com/iDrnjPv9sh
— Javier Bernal (@javierbernalWWE) January 22, 2025
