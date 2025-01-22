WWE News: Diamond Dallas Page Appears On NXT, Javier Bernal Works Dark Match

Diamond Dallas Page made an appearance in the audience at this week’s WWE NXT. The WWE Hall of Famer was seated at ringside and appeared on Tuesday’s show before the main event.

Page last appeared in attendance at WWE bad Blood.

– Javier Bernal made his return to the ring before the show, working a dark match. The match was his first since undergoing surgery for a foot injury in June of 2024.

Bernal posted to Twitter: