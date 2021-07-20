wrestling / News

WWE News: Drew McIntyre Destroys Jinder Mahal on Raw, Lilly Returns and Trips Eva Marie

July 20, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Talk Drew McIntyre

– Drew McIntyre got revenge on Jinder Mahal and his cohorts on Raw after they attacked him at Money in the Bank. McIntyre had his shot in the Money in the Bank Laddder match ruined after Mahal, Shanky, and Veer attacked him on Sunday’s PPV. McIntyre returned the favor on Raw, as he assaulted Mahal and company with repeated chair shots on tonight’s show:

– Alexa Bliss’ friend Lilly is back out of time out as of Raw. Tonight’s show saw Eva Marie and Doudrop appear on Alexa’s Playground and Lilly was back on the swingset. Marie wasn’t down with Alexa’s games and went to go, only to be tripped up, seemingly by the doll:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Alexa Bliss, Drew McIntyre, RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading