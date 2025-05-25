wrestling / News
WWE Announces Evolution, Next Saturday Night’s Main Event For July
May 24, 2025 | Posted by
During tonight’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, WWE officially announced that Evolution 2 will happen on July 13. The night before, there will be another SNME. Both events take place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.
NXT Great American Bash was also announced for that weekend, but a date was not given.
July 12 is the date for AEW All In at Globe Life Field in Arlington.
🇺🇸 GREAT AMERICAN BASH
💥 SATURDAY NIGHT'S MAIN EVENT
👊 EVOLUTION
Atlanta… are you ready?
🎟️ PRE-SALE THIS TUESDAY | COMBO TICKETS ON SALE WEDNESDAY pic.twitter.com/RltVT2f5TR
— WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2025