WWE EVOLVE Championships Revealed On This Week’s Show

WWE has unveiled the EVOLVE Championships, making the reveal on this week’s episode of WWE EVOLVE. Wednesday’s show saw Stevie Turner reveal the WWE EVOLVE Championship and WWE EVOLVE Women’s Championship in a segment, as you can see below.

The inaugural champions will be determined in Fatal Four-Way elimination matches as follows:

* May 28th Episode: Wendy Choo vs. Kali Armstrong vs. Kendal Grey vs. TBD

* June 4th Episode: Sean Legacy vs. Three TBD