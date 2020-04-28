WWE Gets Extension to Oppose Cody Trademark Filings

WWE has asked for an extension on time to file oppositions to recent tradmark registrations made by Cody. PWInsider reports that the company was granted an extension to file an official opposition or request an extension of trademarks for Slamboree and “The Match Beyond,” a term used for the War Games match. WWE acquired the trademarks when they bought WCW in March of 2001.

As reported last week, Cody filed a trademark for “Cody Rhodes” a day after WWE’s trademark expired. WWE has yet to take action in relation to that request. The company now has until July 22nd to respond to the Slamboree and Match Beyond filings.