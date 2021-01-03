WWE Files Applications For Six New Trademarks

WWE has filed for several new trademarks in the past week or so. PWInsider reports that the company filed trademarks application for Tian Sha, Shi Hun, and Shi Zui on December 24th and Valentina Feroz, The Hand, and Shou on December 30th.

All six trademarks have the following goods & services listed: “Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely, blogs, in the field of sports entertainment”