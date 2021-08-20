wrestling / News
WWE Files For New Trademark For Reggie
August 20, 2021 | Posted by
Fightful reports that on August 16, WWE filed to trademark the ring name of Reggie, the current 24/7 champion, for wrestling and entertainment purposes.
Mark For: REGGIE trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports via an online community portal.
