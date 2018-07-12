WWE Files Trademark For a New Clothing Line

According to wrestlinginc.com, WWE recently filed to trademark the “Top Rope” name for a new clothing line. The trademark is described as follows…

“The description provided to the USPTO for TOP ROPE is Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas.”