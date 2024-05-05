wrestling / News
WWE Files Trademark For Tanga Loa After Backlash Debut
WWE has filed a trademark for Tanga Loa following the star’s debut at WWE Backlash on Saturday. As reported, Loa made his debut during the street fight between The Bloodline and Randy Orton & Kevin Owens, joining the heel stable and helping them get the win.
Fightful reports that WWE has filed the trademark application for Loa’s ring name, with the trademark described as follows:
“Mark For: TANGA LOA trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Announces Attendance For WWE Backlash France, Comments On Future International Events
- Cody Rhodes on His Conversation With Dustin After Wrestlemania 40, Thinks Dustin Should Be In WWE Hall of Fame
- Backstage Notes on This Week’s WWE NXT Talent Releases, When WWE Decided to Cut Drew Gulak
- Eric Bischoff Thinks Tony Schiavone Deserves WWE Hall Of Fame Induction