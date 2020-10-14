WWE Files Trademarks For Saturday Morning Slam and More

Fightful reports that WWE filed for new trademarks on October 9, including for their 2012-13 series Saturday Morning Slam. They’ve also filed for trademarks for Ashante Adonis, Desmond Troy, Skull King, Flash Morgan Webster, Ilja Dragunov, Isla Dawn, and Jack Starz.

