wrestling / News

WWE Files Trademarks on NXT Developmental Ring Names

January 16, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT New Logo, AJPW Image Credit: WWE

– Per Fightful, WWE reportedly filed trademarks recently for NXT developmental talents.
Multiple trademarks filed by WWE with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). The trademark filings included the names Jazmyn Nyx, Lainey Reid, and Carlee Bright. They had the following description:

Trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.

Jade Gentile wrestles under the ring name Jazmyn Nyx in WWE NXT, while Tylynn Register wrestles under Lainey Reid.

